One-year anniversary of Teton Pass collapse

TETON COUNTY, Wyoming (KIFI) — June 8, 2025 is the one-year anniversary of when the Teton Pass collapsed.

The pass connects Jackson, Wyoming, and Victor, Idaho. Nobody was on the pass when it collapsed.

While some people suspected earthquakes caused the landslide, the Wyoming Department of Transportation says it was caused by water from springs and snow melt.

Authorities noticed cracks in the pass' asphalt two days before the collapse. They closed it off to assess the situation and opened it back up that same evening. The next day, a mudslide at milepost 15 blocked the road. the pass collapsed on Saturday, June 8th.

Losing the pass didn’t just affect tourists. Several people used the pass to get to work, so they had to take much longer alternate routes.

Despite the extra long drive, many commuters still enjoyed spending more time traveling through the beautiful landscape.

Twenty days after the the collapse, Highway 22 reopened to traffic and crews started working on a long-term solution.

WYDOT says the hope is for the new Teton Pass to be fully open to the public by the end of July. More information on the project's progress can be found here.