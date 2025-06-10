Skip to Content
Judge authorizes force to bring Lori Vallow Daybell to court Monday

PHOENIX, Arizona (KIFI) — Lori Vallow Daybell's third murder conspiracy trial resumed Monday, and court minutes, along with new filings, suggest she was reluctant to appear.

A court order filed on June 10 revealed Judge Justin Beresky authorized the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office to use 'any means necessary, including force,' to ensure her attendance at trial on Monday, June 9, 2025.

Vallow Daybell has already been convicted of the murders of her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan; her husband Chad Daybell's first wife, Tammy Daybell; and her fourth husband, Charles Vallow. She is now accused of conspiring with her brother, Alex Cox, in an attempt to murder her niece's former husband, Brandon Boudreaux.

