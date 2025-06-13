Annual “Walk for Wishes” returns to Russ Freeman Park Saturday, June 21

The following is a press release from Make-A-Wish® Idaho:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Make-A-Wish® Idaho will hold its annual Walk For Wishes East Idaho fundraiser on Saturday, June 21 at Russ Freeman Park at 1280 Science Center Drive in Idaho Falls. Day-of registration begins at 9 a.m. with the walk starting at 10. There is no entry fee for the event, but walk participants are encouraged to raise a minimum of $100 to earn an official event T-shirt. Funds will go to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses.

There are currently 19 wish kids in East Idaho who are waiting for wishes. Many of these kids have wished to go to Disney World but others have wished for a hot tub, college tuition, to go to a resort as well as several wishes to go to Hawaii. The average cash cost of a wish is $7,500 and Make-A-Wish Idaho hopes to raise $19,500 from the walk, enough money to fully fund two wishes. Participants can sign-up as an individual or team at idaho.wish.org/events.

“Having a child who has a life-threatening illness can be isolating. Idaho is a rural and small state, population-wise, so a lot of these kids and families leave the state for treatment. This splits families up during a tough time. One parent journeys with their sick child, while the other stays behind, holding down the fort – caring for siblings and managing the household. Meanwhile, the world keeps moving on, seemingly indifferent to their plight. Well, people aren’t indifferent. They want to help, and this walk is the community coming together in support of those families,” said Janie Best President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Idaho.

The walk route is approximately one mile in length and is appropriate for all ages and fitness levels. The event will also have wish family testimonies, a wish reveal, a DJ, family-friendly activities, and refreshments. This year’s Walk For Wishes East Idaho is presented by the Startups With Stu Podcast and sponsored by the Bank of Commerce, Wood Funeral Home, TitleOne, Kiewit, and the East Idaho Regional Medical Center.