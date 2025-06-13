Skip to Content
Poky Paddle event returns to Portneuf River Friday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Portneuf River Vision group and the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce are hosting the annual Poky Paddle event on Friday.

Vendors, food trucks, and live music will set up at Centennial Park, and volunteers will offer free shuttle services to launch points on the Portneuf River at Edson Fichter Nature Area and Taysom Rotary Park so people can float down the river to the party.

Poky Paddle will run from 5 to 9 p.m. at Centennial Park at South Grant Avenue and Idaho Street.

