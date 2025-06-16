‘Be proud’: Birmingham celebrates Pride Week with festival encouraging people to be who they are

By Ayron Lewallen

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WVTM) — A sea of rainbows filled downtown Birmingham to celebrate Pride Month on Sunday. Linn Park was the home of Pride Week’s culminating event PrideFest.

The event featured vendors, live music and stars from the popular television show “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Most importantly, though, festival goers feel PrideFest is about celebrating community, joy and being proud of who you are — something one attendee told WVTM 13 wasn’t always easy for him.

“There are a lot of people that are not comfortable with who they are right now, and that leads to a lot of bad stuff,” Rickey Slayton said. “I used to be that person, so coming from that background, I understand. It’s OK to be who you are. Be proud about who you are.”

Other people felt it was important for them to attend PrideFest to show up for the community.

“It allows us to be part not only to show them that we have y’all, but it shows us that they have us,” LGBTQIA+ ally Jaibriana Bryant said.

As allies, Bryant and her friend Taylor Smith, who attended the event with a friend who identifies as LGBTQIA+ feel PrideFest is an event for everyone and should be experienced by everyone.

“Pride Month is for all pride,” Taylor Smith, an LGBTQIA+ ally, said, “not just a certain group of people who classify as for certain things. We can celebrate Pride Month, too, even with being straight, it really is a great environment. Everyone that I ran into today has been so kind and so sweet. Very nice.”

There were events throughout the past week to celebrate Pride Week. Some of those included a community worship services, a Birmingham Barons game and a hike at Oak Mountain State Park.

