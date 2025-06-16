Call to artists: Put your art on display at Festival of Trees 2025

The following is a press release from the City of Pocatello:

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Pocatello Arts Council invites local artists to contribute to its 2025 entry for the annual Festival of Trees, benefiting scholarship programs through Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25.

This year’s tree, themed “ArtisTree,” will celebrate creativity in its purest form. Instead of traditional ornaments, the tree will be adorned with miniature original artworks, each a unique 4x4 canvas masterpiece, created by local artists and displayed on miniature easels.

How to Participate:

The Pocatello Arts Council will provide one blank 4x4 canvas to each participant; you bring the creativity!

Art does not need to be holiday-themed, offering artists full creative freedom.

Canvases can be picked up during First Friday Art Walks on July 4, August 1, and September 5 at The Glen Allen Project, 426 W. Lewis (shop #2, Lookout Point, Historic Downtown Pocatello). If you are unable to attend during Art Walk or have questions, please email artistree2025@gmail.com to arrange an alternative pickup.

Deadline:

All completed canvases must be returned by Friday, October 10, 2025. Return instructions will be provided with your canvas.

Join us in making this year’s tree a vibrant celebration of local art—and help support a great cause while you're at it!