Former police officer pleads guilty to federal charge of enticement of a minor

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) — A former Corpus Christi Police Department officer has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of enticement of a minor following an investigation that began when an Oklahoma mother discovered disturbing messages on her 15-year-old daughter’s phone.

Daniel Abelardo Verduzco entered a guilty plea on May 16, 2025, to one count of enticement of a minor. The plea was accepted by U.S. District Judge David S. Morales on June 9, 2025.

The investigation began on January 8, 2025, when Tulsa Police responded to a concerned mother who had discovered Snapchat messages on her daughter’s phone while the teen was hospitalized following a suicide attempt. The mother found messages and photos from someone using the username “Danny” who appeared to be a police officer.

According to court documents, the victim (MV1) had lived in Corpus Christi with her mother in 2023 before moving to Oklahoma in Spring 2024. While in Corpus Christi, MV1 had befriended someone named “Danny” whom the family believed was the same age as the victim. However, the discovered messages revealed “Danny” was actually an adult police officer.

The investigation uncovered that Verduzco and MV1 had been communicating via Snapchat from May 26, 2024, until January 7, 2025. Key evidence included:

• On June 6, 2024, Verduzco asked about MV1’s sexual activity

• On June 7, 2024, Verduzco explicitly described sexual acts he wanted to perform with MV1

• Messages indicated sexual contact occurred after MV1 moved to Oklahoma

• MV1 later stated she missed having sex with Verduzco

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents from both Tulsa and Corpus Christi collaborated on the case. They confirmed Verduzco’s identity by comparing his driver’s license and official Corpus Christi Police Department photographs with images sent via Snapchat.

A forensic examination of MV1’s phone revealed 3,739 messages between the two Snapchat accounts. Investigators found multiple photographs of Verduzco in his police cruiser and uniform, as well as sexually suggestive photos and videos of MV1.

The Corpus Christi Police Department placed Verduzco on administrative leave when he was arrested by Department of Homeland Security agents on January 19, 2025. The department stated it was “fully cooperating with the investigation.”

According to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, Verduzco was employed by CCPD between March 2022 and February 2025.

As part of his plea agreement, Verduzco faces a minimum of 10 years in federal prison, or up to $250,000 in fines, or a combination of both.

Verduzco is set to be sentenced in federal court on August 21.

