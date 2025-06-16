Gibsland becomes 38th smoke-free municipality in Louisiana

By KTBS New Staff

GIBSLAND, Louisiana (KTBS) — Gibsland has officially become the 38th municipality in Louisiana to adopt a comprehensive indoor smoke-free ordinance, the Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living said in a news release.

The Gibsland Town Council on Monday unanimously voted to implement this smoke-free ordinance, signaling a commitment to a healthier community.

Feamula Bradley, TFL Regional manager for Northwest Louisiana, provided tobacco-use and vaping resources to the mayor and council, highlighting the harmful effects of tobacco-use health issues.

With this new ordinance, Gibsland joins the Louisiana municipalities that have embraced a smoke-free lifestyle.

“The Town of Gibsland is elated to join in the fight for Healthier Air For All,” says Mayor Jeannie Richardson. “We will be including cessation awareness in the school and community. Special thank you to the regional manager, Ms. Feamula R. Bradley for contacting us and allowing us this opportunity to improve our community.”

“The dangers of secondhand smoke are profound, and we must prioritize the health of our communities,” said Earl Benjamin-Robinson, senior director of Tobacco Control & Prevention for TFL. “We celebrate communities like Gibsland that are committed to eliminating the threats posed by tobacco, not just secondhand smoke exposure but also the harmful effects of tobacco-use. Our TFL regional managers are dedicated to fostering relationships with local leaders and educating communities about the risks of tobacco and vaping products, helping to drive meaningful change.”

Gibsland is a town rich in history. Known for its intersecting railroads and as the birthplace of the now-closed historically Black Coleman College, it also holds a unique place in American folklore as the site where notorious criminals Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow were ambushed and killed in 1934. The town celebrates its culture and history with annual events like the Jonquil Jubilee and Historic Garden Tour and the popular Bonnie and Clyde Festival.

The smoke-free measure protects residents and visitors from the serious health risks of secondhand smoke and encourages citizens to adopt a tobacco-free lifestyle.

Here are some key facts:

• Secondhand smoke contains over 7,000 chemicals, many of which are toxic and about 70 are known to cause cancer.

• Just 20 minutes of exposure to secondhand smoke indoors can significantly increase the risk of heart attack or stroke.

• Currently, only 30% of Louisiana residents are protected from secondhand smoke.

• Approximately 27% of Louisiana adults use tobacco products.

“This is a remarkably great victory for the Town of Gibsland, becoming the 38th municipality to pass a comprehensive indoor smoke-free ordinance,” said Bradley. “I am thrilled that our communities recognize that healthier environments lead to longer, more prosperous lives, and we are eager to work with the leadership of Gibsland to educate all of its community members to embrace a tobacco-free lifestyle.”

