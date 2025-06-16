Mexican national sentenced to 10 years for drug trafficking in eastern Washington

By Rob King

SPOKANE, Wash. (KXLY) — A man in the United States illegally has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking in Spokane.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 24-year-old Jose Efrain Gonzalez-Rodriguez of Mexico pled guilty to drug and weapons charges as part of an organization from Mexico that transported drugs from California to eastern Washington.

In June 2024, law enforcement located about two lbs. of methamphetamine and nearly 7,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Gonzalez-Rodriguez’s vehicle.

At Gonzalez-Rodriguez’s apartment, investigators say they located more than 59,000 fentanyl pills, meth, cocaine, heroin, and firearms. Two of the guns had been reported stolen.

Following his prison sentence, Gonzalez-Rodriguez will spend five years on supervised release.

