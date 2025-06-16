Summer allergies: What causes them and how to beat them

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Summer allergies are upon us, and forecasts show the tree and grass pollen outlook will be moderate to high this week.

Allergies are caused when a person is exposed to an allergen like pollen, dust, pet dander, or foods. The immune system identifies the allergens as harmful substances, then produces an antibody called IgE (immunoglobulin E).

IgE makes the body release chemicals like histamine, which leads to allergy symptoms. These symptoms can be mild (sneezing, runny nose, itchy eyes) to severe (hives, anaphylaxis). The level of allergic reactions differs from person to person.

There are ways you can lessen your exposure to seasonal allergens. You can keep your windows closed and make sure your air filters are clean so they can catch dust and pollen. You can also shower and change your clothes after you’ve been outside.

People can often fight seasonal allergies by taking medications like antihistamines. If over-the-counter medications don’t help, talk with a doctor or allergist.