A church is stepping up to help the Maryland Food Bank at time marked by layoffs, federal cuts

By Peter Levchuck

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — The Maryland Food Bank said it’s expecting to see a rise in food assistance amid potential layoffs and federal funding cuts.

One church is stepping in to serve those experiencing food insecurity. On Monday, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated more than 30,000 pounds of food.

The donation will make at least 29,000 meals for the community.

The Maryland Food Bank said the faith organization is one of the largest donors, donating one million pounds of nutritional foods since 2022.

The food is produced, packaged and distributed through Bishops’ Storehouse.

“This is a unique situation because the church actually manufactures and grows the food on their own farms,” said Michael Brady, who works for the church. “They use volunteers to process peanut butter and flour and dried milk and potatoes, and they truck it from Salt Lake City for Central storehouse here to Maryland to the food bank.

Click the links if you’re interested in volunteering or donating to the Maryland Food Bank.

