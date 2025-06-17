Skip to Content
News

Crews combat Ski and Horse Fires in Bridger-Teton

Crews work to contain the Horse Fire in the Bridger-Teton National Forest
U.S. Forest Service-Bridger-Teton National Forest
Crews work to contain the Horse Fire in the Bridger-Teton National Forest
By
today at 10:28 AM
Published 10:31 AM

JACKSON, WYO. (KIFI) — Wildland firefighters are actively working to suppress multiple wildfires within the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

Monday, June 16, crews discovered the Ski Fire, a relatively small blaze estimated at one-tenth of an acre, burning near Ski Lake. The cause of the Ski Fire remains under investigation by the U.S. Forest Service, but the blaze is reportedly visible from the town of Jackson.

The Ski Fire: Courtesy, U.S. Forest Service-Bridger-Teton National Forest 

Late Monday evening, a crew of 10 firefighters began working to attack the fire with a single engine, aided by a type 3 helicopter. The fire has not impacted any roads or trails, and crews say the fire danger for the Bridger-Teton is Moderate.

Meanwhile, crews are continuing to battle the lightning-caused Horse Fire in another area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest. 110 firefighters are reportedly working to contain and put out the 950-acre fire.

Crews are currently working on establishing control lines and report that the fire danger is now moderate for the area.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content