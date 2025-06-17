Crews combat Ski and Horse Fires in Bridger-Teton

JACKSON, WYO. (KIFI) — Wildland firefighters are actively working to suppress multiple wildfires within the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

Monday, June 16, crews discovered the Ski Fire, a relatively small blaze estimated at one-tenth of an acre, burning near Ski Lake. The cause of the Ski Fire remains under investigation by the U.S. Forest Service, but the blaze is reportedly visible from the town of Jackson.

The Ski Fire: Courtesy, U.S. Forest Service-Bridger-Teton National Forest

Late Monday evening, a crew of 10 firefighters began working to attack the fire with a single engine, aided by a type 3 helicopter. The fire has not impacted any roads or trails, and crews say the fire danger for the Bridger-Teton is Moderate.

Meanwhile, crews are continuing to battle the lightning-caused Horse Fire in another area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest. 110 firefighters are reportedly working to contain and put out the 950-acre fire.

Crews are currently working on establishing control lines and report that the fire danger is now moderate for the area.