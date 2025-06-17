Letitia Plummer: A Bold New Chapter in Harris County’s Leadership Legacy

By Burt Levine

June 17, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston’s political landscape is once again buzzing with anticipation as one of its most dynamic and forward-thinking leaders steps boldly into the spotlight. Dr. Letitia Plummer—respected City Council Member At-Large, community advocate, successful entrepreneur, and proud Houstonian—is preparing to launch her candidacy for Harris County Judge in the upcoming Tuesday, March 3, 2026 Texas Democratic Primary. With a legacy rooted deep in Texas soil and a heart wired for public service, Plummer would be enteing the race not as a newcomer, but as a proven changemaker ready to lead Harris County into its next chapter of equity, innovation, and resilience. “From History, She Rises” Few candidates carry a résumé as richly woven with Texas pride and public service as Dr. Plummer. Her family’s story is etched into the very landscape of the Lone Star State. From a family-owned Black ranch—the second longest-held of its kind in Texas history—to the courageous flight of her grandfather, a Tuskegee Airman and trailblazing Harris County DA investigator, Plummer’s bloodline reads like a hymn to American perseverance and promise. “My grandfather, born the son of a former slave, taught me that life is about lifting others,” Plummer shared. “He soared in the skies of WWII, then soared through the courts as a civil rights attorney. My father broke barriers as the first Black graduate of Harvard Dental School, serving abroad in the Peace Corps, where he met my mother in Africa. These are the shoulders I stand on.” Grounded in Houston, Focused on the Future A proud product of Houston ISD and a graduate of the High School for Health Professions, Plummer’s educational journey continued through Spelman College and Baylor College of Dentistry. As a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., she cultivated a passion for service that would eventually lead her to serve patients through her dental practices and constituents through city leadership. But Plummer’s vision has always stretched beyond business. “I’ve raised my three sons in this city. I’ve built businesses here. And now, I want to lead Harris County—because I know what it means to fight for every neighborhood, every voice, and every future,” she said. Ready to Serve as CEO of Harris County As a two-term citywide council member, Plummer has fought for health equity, small business inclusion, environmental protection, and public safety—all while uniting communities across the vast mosaic of Houston. Her understanding of city-wide governance positions her uniquely for the county-wide role of Judge, which functions as both the Chief Executive Officer and Emergency Response Manager of Harris County. “The County Judge is the only official elected by all of Harris County. I’m already serving the entire city. Now, I’m ready to serve the entire county,” Plummer asserted with optimism. “I’ve been there for our seniors, our veterans, our women- and minority-owned businesses. I’ve stood up for police and I’ve stood up for our children. It’s time we build a county government that does the same.” A Crowded but Critical Race Plummer would join what’s shaping up to be one of Harris County’s most watched political contests. Incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo has yet to announce her re-election intentions, as reports place her in Paris. Meanwhile, former Houston Mayor Annise Parker recently announced her candidacy, adding political weight to the primary field. On the Republican side, candidates include U.S. Air Force veteran and businessman Warren Howell and Piney Point Mayor Aliza Dutt. But Plummer stands apart. Houston Style Magazine readers, her story isn’t just political—it’s personal, it’s historic, and it’s undeniably Houston. With a record of results, a legacy of service, and a vision that stretches across generations, Dr. Letitia Plummer would be not only running for Harris County Judge—she will be running to make history.

🗳️ The 2026 Texas Democratic Primary takes place on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Stay connected for updates on Plummer’s campaign and visit stylemagazine.com for exclusive interviews, profiles, and election news.

