Man shoots into car on busy street

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — A Milwaukee father and mother narrowly escaped gunfire on Father’s Day when a man opened fire on their car near 60th and Fond du Lac following an argument at a clothing store.

“I was scared. I was terrified,” said Keke, the Milwaukee mother in the car.

WISN 12 News is not identifying Keke or her family because they are scared for their safety.

Keke said she was inside Forman Mills department store Sunday around 2 p.m., near 54th Street and Capitol Drive, getting a Father’s Day present for her child’s father, when she got into an argument with a woman in the checkout line. Although she knew the woman previously, Keke said she walked away from the confrontation before it escalated.

Minutes later, while waiting at a traffic light at 60th Street and Fond du Lac Avenue, a man Keke identified as the woman’s boyfriend shot a handgun twice and then sped away. Keke filmed the shooting on her phone.

“He was trying to kill both of us,” Keke said. “Over an argument that he wasn’t even there for.”

One of the bullets went through the windshield but miraculously missed her child’s father, who was sitting behind the wheel.

Keke is concerned for her family’s safety, stating that the man and woman know where she lives.

“Me and my kids’ life is in jeopardy right now. So the first action I’m going to take is to move,” Keke said.

Milwaukee police confirmed to 12 News that detectives are still searching for the shooter. Milwaukee police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

