Search & rescue team save blue heron tangled in fishing line

By WXYZ Staff

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said its search & rescue team was able to save a Great Blue Heron that was tangled in fishing line over the weekend.

According to the OCSO, they were called to a marshy area of Lake Louise in Brandon Township around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a distressed crane.

Several rescue boats were deployed and reached the location of the shore when they discovered the crane was actually a Great Blue Heron that was tangled in fishing line.

“There is no way the bird was going to get out of there,” SSRT Lt. Brian Burwell said. “The fishing line was wrapped multiple times around its wings and there was no way it was getting loose. I’m sure the bird would have died there.”

According to the sheriff’s office, there are more than 30 members of the SSRT and it has expanded to include personnel from other public safety agencies, including Oakland County Animal Control, which helped in Sunday’s rescue.

Animal Control Officers waded into the water and placed a towel over the heron’s head before untangling it and cutting the fishing line.

The bird did not suffer any injuries and eventually waded into the water and swam away.

Officers also cut the fishing line and fishing lure that was tangled in the tree to prevent any future animals from getting trapped.

