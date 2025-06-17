Two arrested in Teton County drug bust

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — A man and woman are in custody following a drug seizure near Henderson Canyon that uncovered numerous firearms and trafficking quantities of methamphetamine and other illicit drugs.

On Monday, June 16, at approximately 6:30 AM, Teton County Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at the home of Adam Reid and Meghann Wagoner. During the search, authorities reportedly discovered 17 firearms, as well as trafficking amounts of methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, and various narcotics paraphernalia.

Reid and Wagoner have both been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Additionally, Reid faces a charge of possession of psilocybin mushrooms with intent to deliver.

Adam Reid has been booked into the Jefferson County Jail, while Meghann Wagoner is being held at the Bonneville County Jail.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.