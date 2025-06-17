Woman accused of staging marriage without partner’s consent, arrested for stalking

By Baileigh Sheffield

Click here for updates on this story

BEVERLY HILLS, Texas (KXXV) — A Waco woman was arrested June 13 after allegedly staging a fake marriage and leaving documents on her ex-boyfriend’s property, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Police said the victim, a 42-year-old male, discovered a Bath & Body Works gift bag on his doorstep.

Inside were assorted products and two documents — a photograph of 36-year-old Kristin Marie Spearman holding what appeared to be a marriage license, and a certified copy of a marriage certificate filed with the county clerk.

According to authorities, the victim and Spearman were previously in a relationship and had applied for a marriage license around June 2. After a dispute, the victim reportedly ended the relationship and expressed no desire to proceed with marriage.

Investigators later discovered that Spearman had allegedly convinced a local reverend to officiate the marriage without the victim’s presence or knowledge. She then filed the certificate with the county clerk before delivering it, along with the image and other items, to the victim’s home.

With assistance from the Hewitt Police Department, officers arrested Spearman at her residence on a warrant for third-degree felony stalking. She was booked into the McLennan County Jail.

Police said they are withholding the identity of the officiant to prevent potential harassment as the case moves forward.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.