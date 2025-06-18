Skip to Content
More than $1 million worth of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles stolen in Colorado semi truck break-in

Published 6:58 AM


By Jesse Sarles

    ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — More than $1 million worth of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles were stolen on Colorado’s Eastern Plains. The theft was discovered in Bennett on June 8.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office says someone broke into a semi truck carrying the video game consoles.

The driver was on his way to Texas when he reported several pallets were stolen. Nearly 3,000 Switch 2 consoles were found to be missing.

Each Switch 2 console is valued at around $500.

Investigators said they are looking for information on suspects. Anyone who might be able to help them in their investigation is asked to share a tip at 720-874-8477.

