SEPTA officer saves day for teen who lost graduation gifts

By Maggie Kent

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Aniya Hall’s purple bag is the keeper of a sentimental treasure trove.

She just graduated from Roxborough High School last week.

Inside the bag were her yearbook, graduation cards and gifts. After a celebratory dinner came heartbreak.

“The valet driver was coming down the block with the trunk open, and once he parked the car, we saw that my bag and everything left in the trunk was missing,” recalled Hall.

That’s where we meet SEPTA officer Hadiyah Williams.

“I know how devastating that would have been if she would have never been able to read those cards and hear those congratulatory things from her family, friends and people that supported her,” said Williams.

The 24-year-old Special Operations Response Team was handed the bag by a good Samaritan, and she did some good old detective work.

“I did a little digging to see if I could find an ID, which I had no luck, but I found a school ID, which gave me the leverage to have a name in the face, and that’s all I needed,” said Williams.

She used her social media skills to find Hall online.

“She posted her accolades that she got from the school, and I matched up her name and her face and reached out to her via DM,” said Williams.

A few messages later, Williams and Hall met up. The teen and her bag were reunited.

“I could tell that she was a positive person, and it was genuine,” said Hall.

“I think people don’t see this side of police work; they only see the hard part. We’re here to protect and serve, and this was my opportunity to serve, so I took advantage to do so,” said Williams.

For Williams, she says this was just community policing in action. For Hall, it was a chapter closed, the right way.

