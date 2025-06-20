Inkom on-ramp to northbound I-15 (Exit 58) night closures planned for next week

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department:

INKOM, Idaho (KIFI) — Due to bridge demolition, the northbound Inkom entrance ramp onto I-15 (Exit 58) will be closed for two nights. The closure will take place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday, June 23, and Tuesday, June 24, weather and other factors permitting.

Traffic will be detoured to Old Highway 91 and then to Exit 63 to head north on I-15. Please watch for crews, use caution, and drive safely.

Due to the nature of the work, considerable noise is expected during the bridge demolition.

The Idaho Transportation Department is in the process of replacing bridges on I-15 at Inkom:

Over the Union Pacific Railroad tracks and Old Highway 91.

Over Rapid Creek Road (Main Street).

I-15 bridges and reconstructing the West Interchange.

ITD combined and streamlined the projects to reduce the construction timeline to approximately two years rather than doing one location at a time over three years. This approach minimizes disruption to the local community and the traveling public and efficiently uses construction funds.

To learn more about the project or sign up for construction updates, click HERE.