Jessie J shares ‘the good and hard bits’ of her breast cancer journey

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Jessie J is pulling back the curtain on her fight to beat breast cancer.

The singer posted a series of photos and videos Monday on her verfied Instagram account, showing her undergoing treatment for the disease. She started the post off with a “blood warning.’

“This post is some of the honest lows and highs of the last 48 hours,” she wrote in the caption. “I will always show the good and hard bits of any journey I go through.”

The former coach on “The Voice UK” went on to thank her caregivers.

“Grateful to my doctor / surgeon and all the nurses who cared for me and all my family / friends who came to visit,” her posts reads. “🫂 I am home now, to rest and wait for my results 🤞🏻.”

She also joked about her romantic partner, former basketball player Chanan Safir Colman, being “in a nurse outfit” before writing, “No no, he isn’t, but funny to imagine.”

Colman is seen in some of the slides, along with their toddler son, Sky.

The British sonsgstress is also seen watching herself addressing a sold-out crowd at her June 16 concert at Wembley Stadium in the UK. It was her last before she underwent cancer surgery and treatment and she can be heard on the video telling the crowd “before I go and beat breast cancer.”

“As you are doing,” a voice believed to be Colman’s can be heard saying off camera.

The 37-year-old went public with her battle, shared on social media earlier this month that she had been diagnosed with “early breast cancer.”

“I’m highlighting the word ‘early,” she said in the video she wrote. “Cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding on to the word ‘early.’”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.