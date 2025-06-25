Missing Colorado dog found stuck in trench, rescued using construction equipment

By Sadie Buggle

PARKER, Colorado (KRDO) — A dog that went missing from his Colorado foster home over the weekend is now home safe after he was discovered trapped eight feet deep in a trench at a Parker construction site, rescue crews say.

Just before 4 p.m. on Monday, June 23, South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) and Douglas County Sheriff Animal Control responded to an animal rescue at the intersection of North Pinery Parkway and Highway 83, where they’d received reports of a dog trapped in a trench.

The teams coordinated with a construction team to safely extricate the dog, who had fallen 8 feet. He was then rushed to a nearby emergency veterinary facility.

In an update, SMFR shared that they had learned the dog, “Carl,” had gone missing from his foster home in the Parker area on Sunday.

He was found trapped the following day and spent that Monday night at the vet, recovering from mild dehydration.

The department said Carl is expected to make a full recovery.

He’s now back in foster care through nonprofit Big Dogs Huge Paws, who thanked rescue and construction crews on social media for their help in getting him home safe.

“He’s resting and is definitely sore but he was so happy to see his foster family!” a post from Big Dogs Huge Paws said. “We want to give the biggest THANK YOU to the fire and construction crews that made the rescue possible. Carl may not be here today without them.”

