Oklahoma deputies rescue 148 dogs from illegal dog breeding operation

CLARMORE, Oklahoma (KJRH) — Rogers County deputies said they found an illegal dog breeding operation in Claremore and Oologah on June 23. They found one hundred dogs at the Oologah location and forty-eight in Clarmore, packed in cages and with little food.

Roma Ramthun, a dog lover herself, said she’s been complaining about the treatment of dogs down the street from her Claremore home for years.

“You can’t treat them like they’re just an object because they’re living beings and need so much from us, it’s a terrible thing,” said Ramthun.

Deputies said they searched the two homes with a search warrant. That’s when they say they discovered the illegal dog breeding operation. Ramthun said the situation was heartbreaking.

“I can’t understand why people would treat dogs like I said like they’re a crop,” said Ramthun.

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said they identified one of the suspects and are looking for another.

“I don’t think it’s an example of agriculture in any way, shape, or form. This is some sick-minded people that found a way to make some money,” said Walton.

Sheriff Walton said they found another location with even more dogs. As of June 23, they did not say where.

Walton said they worked with the Oklahoma State Department of Agriculture and the Humane Society of Tulsa on June 23 to rescue the dogs and treat them. Ramthun said she was glad the dogs were getting help.

“Just something the neighborhood has been against for a very long time, going to be grateful as a group to put an end to this,” said Ramthun.

