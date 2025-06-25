Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Poisonous toads pose danger to pets during Monsoon’s storms

<i>KGUN via CNN Newsource</i><br/>As monsoon storms roll in
KGUN via CNN Newsource
As monsoon storms roll in
By
Published 1:44 PM

By Bri Pacelli

Click here for updates on this story

    TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) — Monsoon rains may bring relief from the heat, but they also bring out a hidden danger to pets: poisonous toads.

They’re known as Sonoran Desert toads or Colorado River toads; these amphibians emerge from underground once storms roll in. While they may look harmless, they secrete a powerful toxin called bufotoxin from glands on their backs, especially when threatened or under stress.

“It’s a very powerful neurotoxin,” says Jeff Carver, co-owner of Animal Experts. “If your dog puts one in its mouth, symptoms can appear fast, like drooling, pawing at the mouth, even seizures or death.”

If a pet comes into contact with one, Carver advises immediately flushing out their mouth with water or a wet cloth. A garden hose rinse for 15 minutes from side to side is recommended if available.

While toads are not dangerous to humans through touch, it’s important to wash hands and avoid contact with the eyes or mouth after handling them.

Pet owners are urged to stay alert, especially at night when the toads are most active, and reach out to your veterinarian immediately if you think your pet has been poisoned.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content