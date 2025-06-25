Streamer Kai Cenat tells NYC Mayor Adams he wants to do another giveaway nearly 2 years after Union Square chaos

By Katie Houlis

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Streamer and YouTuber Kai Cenat says he wants to do another giveaway in New York City, nearly two years after his unsanctioned event in Union Square turned into chaos.

In an interview posted on Cenat’s YouTube channel Monday, he asked Mayor Eric Adams if there was a way he could give back on a big scale, but in the right way.

“You sit down with my team. I get the agencies involved. You map out what your plan is,” Adams said. “Now you got the city in alignment to make sure you can execute the plan.”

The mayor addressed his interview with Cenat at a press briefing Tuesday.

“He’s an impressive young man, and I really enjoyed speaking with him,” Adams said. “He had good intentions. It was the lack of coordination. And so I encouraged him … and I was really impressed with his desire to give back as a young man from the Bronx.”

Cenat did not say when his next giveaway would be, but said he got the green light from Adams.

Unsanctioned 2023 Kai Cenat giveaway ends in chaos

In August 2023, Cenat promoted a meet-and-greet and PlayStation 5 giveaway in Union Square, but he did not have a permit for the event.

Thousands of people flooded the park, and the large gathering eventually resulted in chaos and vandalism with dozens injured and more than 60 people arrested. The damage cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Cenat was initially charged with felony rioting, inciting a riot and unlawful assembly. In May 2024, the case was dismissed after Cenat apologized for the incident and he and two others paid a total of $57,099 in restitution to the Union Square Partnership.

In his apology, Cenat said he “learned a very valuable lesson” and thanked Adams, the district attorney and the NYPD for their hard work.

