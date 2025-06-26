2 workers resign after racist words captured on high school graduation live stream

By Matt Schooley

Massachusetts (WBZ) — Two workers in Massachusetts have resigned after the town said their racist words were captured on a live stream of the high school graduation ceremony earlier this month.

The live stream was set up on June 6 ahead of the Lynnfield High School graduation ceremony. Workers were unfolding up chairs on the football field when they could be heard making the comments.

“Yeah, I heard you’re a racist (expletive) too,” one man said in the video obtained by WBZ-TV. “Yeah,” a second man replied.

The first man then said, “It’s the Black man keeping us down.” The second man responded, “Yeah, I hate (expletive) and (expletive).”

Immediately following the incident, three Town of Lynnfield employees were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

On Wednesday, the town announced that its review has been completed.

The town said two of the employees have resigned. It was determined that the third person in the video did not make any statements, and “attempted to defuse the conversation.”

That employee has been reinstated, and was instructed to report any similar comments in the future to their supervisor as soon as possible, the town said.

“The review of this incident has now been completed,” the town said in a statement. “As stated at the outset, the Town of Lynnfield leaders stand together in outrage over what occurred and continue to state emphatically that racist language and behavior has no place in our town, will not be tolerated, and will be dealt with immediately.”

