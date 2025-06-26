Body cam video shows explosive device go off at hotel, man arrested

By Matthew Keck

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A man is facing multiple charges after an “unknown device” was set off at a hotel in Lyndon causing a fire, and now police have released body camera video of the incident.

Leonard Pitchford was arrested on June 21 at the SpringHill Suites on Forest Green Boulevard.

Lyndon police were called to the scene about a guest who hadn’t checked out.

In the body cam video, which is from Lyndon Police Chief Robert Schroder, a hotel employee is seen trying to get the door open. This after police knocked and called for Pitchford to come out for several minutes.

When the employee finally pushes open the door, an explosion is heard.

Police then call for Pitchford to come out of the room with his hands up. Before he comes out, Pitchford can be heard screaming and struggling to open the door.

According to court records, Pitchford had used an electrical cord to tie up the swing lock on the door.

Once Pitchford is out of the room, police restrain him. This is when one of the officers notices a fire in the hotel room.

“I peeked around the side, saw a fire burning inside the room, ran down the hallway, and got a fire extinguisher from a staff member,” Schroeder said. “Officer Yeng Xiong took the fire extinguisher, entered the room heroically, and put the fire out. I can’t speak enough about the bravery of Officer Xiong going in there because, as the investigation turned out, there were additional devices in there.”

An employee then gets a fire extinguisher and a Lyndon officer puts out the fire in the room. After that, police then take Pitchford into custody.

Police have still not said what the device was that caused the explosion and fire.

However, LMPD’s Bomb Squad discovered two suspected explosive devices in the room.

Pitchford is charged with 43 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of use of weapon of mass destruction (third-degree).

“I do know that the subject has had extensive contact with the Middletown Police Department, so, in my mind as chief of police, there is a significant danger to the community if he’s released,” said Schroeder.

The other officers involved were Xiong, Kenneth Jones, and Maj. Brian Tucker.

There were no injuries reported from the incident.

Pitchford’s bond is set at $200,000, with his next court appearance scheduled for June 30.

