Gardener repeatedly hit in brutal attack outside home, video shows

By KABC Web Staff

BRENTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A gardener is recovering after being brutally attacked outside a home in Brentwood, a shocking incident that was caught on video.

Surveillance footage captured Monday shows a man repeatedly hitting the gardener with some sort of pole, forcing him to crouch to the ground. That’s when another man walked up and stopped the attack.

According to the homeowner, the transient who attacked the gardener had been squatting at an abandoned home nearby and had terrorized the neighborhood.

Following the attack, the homeowner went looking for the suspect and found him at a nearby homeless encampment. He ran off, but police eventually took the suspect into custody.

The gardener had to get stitches and is recovering from a broken arm, but is expected to be OK. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with his medical expenses.

Meanwhile, City Councilwoman Tracy Park, who represents the area, promised to clean up the encampment.

