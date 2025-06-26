‘How am I alive?’ Milwaukee road rage shooting injures two teens

By Hannah Hilyard

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — A road rage shooting on a Milwaukee interstate injured two teens.

It happened around 4:50 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 43 near the Fond du Lac Avenue and McKinley Avenue exit.

A 17-year-old girl, who asked not to be identified, told WISN 12 News she was with her boyfriend traveling in the early morning hours to catch the sunrise downtown. The teen and her boyfriend were about to exit downtown when another car drove alongside them.

“We were riding perfectly right along each other. Perfect. It seemed like he needed to get over,” she said. “So my boyfriend brakes, and he kind of swerves over to the side before hitting the wall. Brakes, honks his horn, slows down, goes around … Honking of the horn lead to the guy coming around and shooting at our windows.”

Photographs from the scene show a bullet hole near the gas tank and another at the passenger side window, where the victim was sitting.

“How am I alive?” the victim asked.

Her father, Justin Greco, described the urgency of the situation.

“I left my CPAP machine running, and I ran out the door, and we got down there as quick as possible,” he said.

The teen’s father told WISN 12 News the harsh lesson they’ve learned through this experience: think twice before even honking the horn.

“Point to take from this is to teach your kids not to react. Tell yourself not to react, but then also I think we also have to raise our kids to not shoot at people,” he said.

Both teens suffered graze wounds, and the victim had a message for the shooter.

“Flip us off. Yell at us. I don’t care. I’d rather be hurt by words than be scarred by a bullet,” she said. “How can my life be put in the hands of a stranger with a gun?”

The shooter fled the scene, according to the victim. She described the suspect’s car as a silver Dodge Journey, which is a SUV. Attempts to reach the sheriff’s office for more information were unsuccessful.

