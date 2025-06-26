Idaho Falls Fire Department Firework Press Release

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Fourth of July is around the corner and the Idaho Falls Fire Department is urging residents to celebrate safely by adhering to local firework laws and safety guidelines. From June 23rd to July 5th, only "safe and sane", nonpareil fireworks remain illegal for personal use, requiring a licensed professional and permit.

To prevent injuries and fires, the department advises never lighting fireworks indoors, keeping a 40-foot clear area, and maintaining a safe distance after lighting.

"Celebrating with fireworks is a cherished tradition," said Fire Chief Duane Nelson, "but one careless moment can have devastating consequence."

For more details on legal fireworks visit the Idaho State Legislature website.