Louisiana man arrested for allegedly setting house on fire with wife, dog inside

By Metia Carroll

HOUMA, Louisiana (WDSU) — A Houma man has been arrested after allegedly setting his house on fire with his wife and dog inside.

Gregory Verret, 69, of Houma was arrested Tuesday for the fire.

According to the State Fire Marshal, on June 22, they received a report of a fire at a home in the 100 block of Prince Collins Street in Houma.

Verret’s wife and the family dog were inside the home at the time of the fire and were both able to escape safely.

Investigators were able to determine that the fire was set intentionally and identified Verret as the suspect.

He is being charged with one count of aggravated arson and one count of simple cruelty to animals.

Any information about this case, or any fire-related crime, can be shared with the SFM by calling our Arson Hotline at 1-844-954-1221 or by submitting an online tip form on lasfm.org. All information can be shared anonymously.

