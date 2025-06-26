Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Idaho Falls and surrounding regions
Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Idaho Falls metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.
#10. Other Indo-European Languages
– 164 speakers (0.06% of population)
#9. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)
– 190 speakers (0.07% of population)
#8. Japanese
– 267 speakers (0.1% of population)
#7. Russian
– 280 speakers (0.11% of population)
#6. Other Native languages of North America
– 293 speakers (0.11% of population)
#5. German
– 437 speakers (0.17% of population)
#4. French
– 460 speakers (0.18% of population)
#3. Portuguese
– 546 speakers (0.21% of population)
#2. Chinese
– 861 speakers (0.33% of population)
#1. Spanish
– 22,951 speakers (8.89% of population)