Pittsburgh Zoo receives mystery $10 million donation, plans new exhibits

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) — The Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium has announced a record-breaking $10 million gift from anonymous donors. This donation marks the largest single gift in the zoo’s history.

“It’s the largest gift ever of $10 million that’s really just going to propel our zoo into the future,” said Jeremy Goodman, the zoo’s CEO and president.

Goodman called the gift transformative, noting that it would allow the zoo to build a new giraffe barn and a new exhibit called Expedition Indonesia.

“Usually a project of that scope is almost two years in design and close to another two years in construction,” said Goodman.

The barn is said to provide year-round access for visitors and eye-level giraffe feedings with an elevated catwalk. They will also be able to provide wintertime viewing and improved standards for animal care.

The new barn construction will take place at the end of this year, in addition to the current ticket and admissions plaza reconstruction.

The new Expedition Indonesia exhibit will provide a multi-level habitat that will hold orangutans, siamangs and Malaysian tapirs with waterfalls, pools and new animal care facilities.

“We feel great. It’s just really a testament to how much this community loves the zoo and aquarium, and how they want to support it and want to make sure we are the zoo of the future,” said Goodman.

The Pittsburgh Zoo is one of six major zoo and aquarium combinations in the U.S. and is home to more than 8,000 animals representing over 600 species.

