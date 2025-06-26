Rabid skunk found in the Upstate; 6 pets exposed

By Zach Rainey

LAURENS COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — A skunk that was found in Laurens, South Carolina, has tested positive for rabies, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Health.

DPH said the skunk was found near Burton and Stagecoach roads. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. Four dogs and two cats were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

On Tuesday, DPH said the skunk was confirmed to have rabies June 20.

If you believe you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this skunk or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DPH’s Greenwood office at (864) 942-3600 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

Authorities ask that you report all animal bites, scratches, and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DPH.

This skunk is the second animal in Laurens County to test positive for rabies in 2025. There have been 39 cases of rabid animals statewide this year.

Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 144 positive cases a year. In 2024, four of the 81 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Laurens County.

