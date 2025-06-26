Sacramento is considering banning homeless people from sleeping outside City Hall

By Carolina Estrada

SACRAMENTO (KCRA) — The Sacramento City Council is reviewing a proposal to ban homeless individuals from sleeping outside City Hall.

The proposal reverses a 2018 policy that permitted camping from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays and comes at the request of Mayor Kevin McCarty.

In a statement to KCRA 3, McCarty said it’s a public and staff safety issue.

“This proposal aligns the City with those existing policies, protects our staff and visitors to City Hall, and will allow us to reallocate resources to where they are most needed,” he added.

City staff reported that cleanup and a rapid response team cost the city $355,000 annually.

On Tuesday, the Law and Legislation Committee voted to move forward with the change, with Councilmember Caity Maple abstaining.

“I will be abstaining, but I’ll reserve my right to vote differently at the next hearing,” said Maple.

She expressed concern about the resources available to support the homeless people affected.

Councilmember Pluckebaum voted in favor of changing the ordinance.

“Make this an inviting place for all of our citizens to come and do the city’s business, not necessarily as a place of refuge,” he said.

He acknowledged affordable housing is one of the biggest issues the city faces and said resources and outreach need to be increased before the ban takes effect.

The proposed change will go before the full city council for a vote.

