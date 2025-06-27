Arizona fugitive on the run for over 30 years, caught in Ukraine

By KGUN Staff

TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) — A fugitive was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with multiple child molestation cases that took place in Tucson in the 1980s. He’s been on the run for more than three decades.

Daniel Brewster was initially arrested on January 1, 1992, but after posting bail, he failed to appear for the trial. A jury found him guilty on 15 counts of child molestation, leading to a warrant for his arrest being issued.

Detectives with Tucson Police began investigating reports of sexual abuse at a childcare center on East Prince Road in December 1991. At the time, detectives identified Brewster as an employee at the daycare. The incidents occurred between 1984 and 1991, while the victims, four children between the ages of 4 and 9, were under Brewster’s care.

Brewster, 66, was arrested in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, by Ukrainian National Police (NPU) on Wednesday.

Authorities found Brewster had been living in Ukraine under a false identity and using forged documents.

