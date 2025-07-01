EHStockphoto // Shutterstock

5 surprising opioid use disorder statistics

Opioid use disorder (OUD) is a serious and complex condition affecting millions of people across the country and contributing to a national public health emergency. Yet stigma and misinformation about addiction continue to obscure who is affected and what recovery can look like.

In reality, the rise in opioid misuse since the 1990s has paralleled a pharmaceutical-driven surge in opioid prescriptions despite growing awareness of the risks. OUD also frequently co-occurs with other mental health conditions, making it especially common among people with complex psychological and social needs.

Overdose death statistics

Although drug overdose deaths declined nearly 24% in the year leading up to September 2024 (marking the lowest numbers since 2020), data continues to reveal troubling trends. About 87,000 people still died from drug overdose deaths during that time, and overdose remains the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 44, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) shows that nearly 75% of overdose deaths involve opioids, underscoring the opioid epidemic’s ongoing impact.

To better understand the scope of this crisis, Charlie Health examined some of the most striking OUD statistics — from the relationship between depression and drug use to the overwhelming gap in access to treatment. We also share how people struggling with substance use disorder (SUD) can access compassionate, evidence-based care.

1. Nearly one in 10 Americans has a drug use disorder

According to the 2021 National Survey on Drug Use and Health from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), about 8.6% of people ages 12 or older, roughly 24 million individuals, had a drug use disorder in the past year. This staggering number highlights how common SUDs are across all age groups.

2. Teens with depression might be more likely to use illicit drugs

Data consistently shows that mental health and substance use are closely linked — especially during adolescence, a critical period for emotional development and risk-taking behaviors. According to the SAMHSA, teens ages 12 to 17 who had a major depressive episode in the past year were more likely to use substances than those who didn’t. The strongest link was with illicit drug use, defined by the administration as highly addictive and illegal substances (including opioids). Over a quarter (27.7%) of teens who used these drugs also had a depressive episode, compared to only 10.7% of those who didn’t.

3. Adults with serious mental health conditions might use illicit drugs at higher rates

Similar links between mental health conditions and drug use are seen among adults. SAMHSA data shows that adults with mental health conditions were more likely to use illicit drugs than those without. Specifically, over half of adults with serious mental illness used illicit drugs compared to just 17% of those without a mental health condition.

4. There might be genetic risk factors for OUD

Recent genetic research has begun to identify specific genetic variants linked to addiction risk. The 2023 study discovered 19 DNA changes affecting overall addiction susceptibility, including one tied specifically to opioids. Understanding these genetic factors may pave the way for more targeted and effective treatments.

5. Most people with SUDs don’t get the treatment they need

Despite how common SUDs are, the vast majority of people who need care never receive it. In 2023, an estimated 54.2 million people ages 12 and older needed treatment for SUD, according to American Addiction Centers. Yet only 23% of them — less than one in four — actually received treatment.

This alarming treatment gap reflects not just the scale of the crisis but also systemic barriers to care, including stigma, lack of access, financial constraints, and limited provider availability. Expanding access to affordable, evidence-based treatment is essential to closing this gap and helping people get the support they deserve.

This story was produced by Charlie Health and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.