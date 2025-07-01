Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Farmers rescue cattle trapped in semi-trailer rollover

<i>Indiana State Police/WISH via CNN Newsource</i><br/>A semi rollover crash on US 20 in Steuben County that trapped dozens of cattle in an overturned livestock trailer.
Indiana State Police/WISH via CNN Newsource
A semi rollover crash on US 20 in Steuben County that trapped dozens of cattle in an overturned livestock trailer.
By
Published 3:02 PM

By Michaela Springer

Click here for updates on this story

    ANGOLA, Indiana (WISH) — A band of farmers in Steuben County came to the rescue Monday after 55 cattle became trapped in a semitractor’s trailer after a rollover crash on U.S. 20.

Indiana State Police said Tuesday that the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. Monday when a 2015 Peterbilt tractor pulling a livestock trailer rolled onto its side while navigating curves near Lane 102 West Otter Lake Road. That’s about 7 miles west of the northeast Indiana city of Angola.

The driver was not injured, but the crash closed U.S. 20 for several hours.

Indiana State Police responded to the crash, and the investigation revealed that the semi-trailer was traveling too fast into the curves, leading to the rollover.

vLocal farmers, upon hearing about the crash, arrived at the scene to assist in rescuing the cattle trapped inside the overturned trailer.

Despite their efforts, some cattle died. The surviving cattle were loaded and taken to local farms, where they will be cared for until the transportation company can take them to their original destination, a feeder lot.

This story was formatted for WISHTV.com using AI-assisted tools. WISH editorial team reviews and edits all content published to ensure it meets our journalistic standards for accuracy and fairness.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content