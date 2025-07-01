Skip to Content
How each Senator voted on Trump’s agenda bill

<i>CNN via CNN Newsource</i><br/>The US Senate narrowly passed President Donald Trump’s agenda bill Tuesday
By Curt Merrill, CNN

(CNN) — The US Senate narrowly passed President Donald Trump’s agenda bill Tuesday, after a weekend of negotations and a marathon voting session on amendments.

The chamber voted 50-50, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote. Three Republican senators — Rand Paul, Susan Collins and Thom Tillis — voted with all 47 Democrats against the legislation.

The multi-trillion-dollar bill now heads back to the US House of Representatives for a vote on the Senate’s amended legislation.

