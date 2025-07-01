Man found deceased in backyard pool was reported missing night prior, police report says

By KTNV News Staff

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old man whose body was discovered in a backyard swimming pool, one day after officers had broken up a large party at the same residence, according to an incident report.

Tayshaun Jay Todd was found dead in a swimming pool at a home on Palma Vista Avenue on June 18, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The investigation began when a homeowner called police to report finding a deceased man in his swimming pool.

According to the incident report, police had been called to the same residence the previous evening around 8:30 p.m. to break up a large party.

Later that same night, Todd’s mother reported her son missing, telling officers he was last seen at the Palma Vista residence. Officers checked the home but did not locate Todd, and a missing persons report was filed.

The following day, police received the call about Todd’s body being discovered in the pool. Detectives were already en route to follow up on the missing persons report when they learned of the discovery.

Police indicated in their report that nothing suspicious was found at the scene. The case is being investigated as a possible drowning, although no official cause of death has been determined by the coroner’s office.

