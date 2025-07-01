Massive food donation boosts Rexburg Family Crisis Center’s efforts

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints delivered a massive donation of 28,000 pounds of food to the Family Crisis Center in Rexburg on Tuesday morning, July 1, 2025. Volunteers were on hand to help unload over twenty-five pallets of essential food items.

This substantial contribution will significantly boost the Crisis Center's efforts to support the community. The center regularly assembles 300 food boxes, each weighing 50 pounds, for distribution. This latest donation is expected to sustain their operations for more than six months.

"These donations not only feed the community – we offer free food boxes to various community members on Fridays – but they also feed our clients who are victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking," explained Ally Owens, Public Awareness Coordinator for the Family Crisis Center. "It's vital for them to be able to get their necessary physical needs met."

The Family Crisis Center hosts a community food bank every Wednesday and Friday. Senior citizens can pick up food between 11:30 AM and 12:00 PM, with the food bank opening to the general public from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM.