Police: Couple arrested after videos show multiple instances of dog abuse

By Yazmin Rodriguez

Click here for updates on this story

MONESSEN, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — Two people from Monessen are facing serious charges after dozens of videos of alleged animal abuse surfaced this week. The two are accused of beating, torturing, and even killing dogs at their home.

Three of those dogs were found alive, but in malnourished condition.

They were taken to All but Forgotten Animal Rescue after a search warrant was executed on the property Saturday. But unfortunately, Monessen police tell us that the search warrant also led to the discovery of two dead dogs buried on the property.

“It was shocking that someone could treat an animal like that,” Chief David Yuhasz told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 Tuesday.

The Monessen police chief told us this investigation began Friday after a neighbor had sent almost 60 different videos showing horrific abuse of the dogs over a span of months.

“Oh, it sickened me, but there’s nothing I can do until there’s enough footage and evidence to release it,” said Eli Piasecki, who recorded the videos.

Police began reviewing those videos, and then on Saturday, the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office advised police to execute a search warrant on the home on Knox Avenue.

“I was grateful I had all the footage just because I knew that there’s no way they can lie their way out of it,” said Piasecki.

Those videos showed a number of different instances of abuse, but the chief told us what the majority of those videos entailed.

“The male actor, grabbing dogs by the back of their scruff on the back of the neck. There are videos of him throwing the dogs on the ground, hitting their faces off the ground,” said Chief Yuhasz

Neighbors told us how shocked they were to learn of what was happening in their community.

“We always had our suspicions, but the videos that show what happened are gruesome and vile,” neighbor Tanner Kefover said.

Douglas White and Mackinzie Orndoff have now been arrested in this case.

White is charged with torture, aggravated cruelty to animals, and neglect of animals, while Orndoff is charged with conspiracy to aggravated assault of animals.

Both White and Orndoff have preliminary hearings set for July 18.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.