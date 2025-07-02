Skip to Content
Video shows South Carolina state troopers chasing pig on busy interstate

State troopers were called out for an animal in the road.
South Carolina Department of Public Safety/WJCL via CNN Newsource
State troopers were called out for an animal in the road.
Published 10:19 AM

By Graham Cawthon

    CHAPIN, South Carolina (WJCL) — Newly released footage shows two members of the South Carolina Highway Patrol chasing a pig on a busy interstate.

The video was released by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

In it, you can see the two troopers running down I-26 in Chapin to grab the loose swine.

The pig was rescued without injury, and the troopers were able to have traffic resume.

The pig found a good home after the incident, officials said.

