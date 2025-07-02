Video shows South Carolina state troopers chasing pig on busy interstate
SOUTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
By Graham Cawthon
CHAPIN, South Carolina (WJCL) — Newly released footage shows two members of the South Carolina Highway Patrol chasing a pig on a busy interstate.
The video was released by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.
In it, you can see the two troopers running down I-26 in Chapin to grab the loose swine.
The pig was rescued without injury, and the troopers were able to have traffic resume.
The pig found a good home after the incident, officials said.
