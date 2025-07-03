7-Eleven worker allegedly attacked by her manager dies after taken off life support

By KABC News Staff

HOLLYWOOD, California (KABC) — A 7-Eleven worker who was allegedly attacked by her manager has died.

The family of Jessica McLaughlin made the difficult decision to take her off life support after doctors declared her brain dead.

The alleged attacker is still on the loose, but homicide detectives took over the case on Wednesday and are reviewing video evidence.

The Los Angeles Police Department says she was attacked on June 24 around 2:15 p.m. at the Hollywood 7-Eleven located in the 5700 block of Melrose Avenue.

According to LAPD, the two women became involved in a verbal argument inside the store that escalated into a physical fight.

Jessica’s brother says the manager sat on top of her and didn’t let her breathe.

A GoFundMe was set up by the family to cover funeral expenses. So far, they’ve raised over $30,000.

“Our hearts are with those impacted during this difficult time,” 7-Eleven said in a statement. “The suspect has been terminated, and we continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement in their investigation.”

The family’s lawyer says they are looking for accountability and justice.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Operations West Bureau Homicide detectives at (213) 473-9470. During non-business hours or weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Those wishing to remain anonymous may submit tips through LA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

