Cal City woman opens little free library while local branch undergoes renovation

By Steve Virgen

Click here for updates on this story

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — A California City woman is helping neighborhood children continue reading while the local library undergoes renovations by opening a free little library at her home.

Tami Johnson, a former Cal City councilwoman, has transformed part of her property on Redwood Boulevard into a community resource that’s already making an impact in its first month.

“I love to read. I love kids. I mean there are some adult books in here as well. So, anything I can help to bring a little entertainment to my little community to help people out a little bit. This is something that is open 24-7,” Johnson said.

Johnson tells me she was motivated to help California City residents while the local library remains closed for construction. Her husband, friends and Mayor Marquette Hawkins all encouraged and supported her efforts to start the little library.

The initiative comes at a crucial time for local children, especially during summer months.

“Kids, especially in the summer and especially in a town like this where we’re not as economically advantaged and we don’t do summer vacations and stuff, reading is still a way to escape and it’s still a way to take a vacation. I love it. I love it still. I loved it when I was a kid and I hope I can foster that in somebody else,” Johnson said.

Johnson remains deeply involved in community affairs, having attended every city council meeting over the past two years. At a recent meeting, she requested book donations from the community, noting a particular need for Spanish-language books, as she currently has just one.

“Being here so long I’ve gotten to know lots of the community. My son was very involved with the schools. The kids and the community are super important to me,” Johnson said.

While the little library contains books for all ages, Johnson says she gets most excited when children check out books.

“Just something to keep kids active and involved, and avoid that summer slide,” Johnson said.

The little library also offers plant seeds and charms for children who visit.

“This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. KERO’s editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.