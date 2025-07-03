Family issues statement after child dies in Brownsville daycare van

By Jose De Leon III

Click here for updates on this story

BROWNSVILLE (KRGV) — The family of a 4-year-old boy who died after he was left in a van in Brownsville is expressing thanks to the community for their support.

Logan Urbina died on Friday in a van that belonged to the Learning Club Preschool. A memorial lies at the entrance of the preschool, located at 3900 Paredes Line Rd.

“These past few days have been the most painful and difficult we’ve ever faced, and yet your love, support, prayers, and generosity have brought light into our darkest moments,” the family said in a statement. “We have been truly touched by the way this community has come together for our family, and we are so deeply grateful.”

In the statement, the family referred to Logan as a bright and joyful soul who “filled every room with laughter and love.”

“Logan was a happy, free-spirited little boy who truly lived life to the fullest. He loved animals with all his heart and knew the names of every dinosaur you could think of,” the statement said. “He had a special way with other children, especially babies, and his joyful spirit was contagious.”

“He was brave, full of energy, and so full of life. Logan truly enjoyed his childhood every moment of it, and we feel so blessed to have had the time we had with him,” the Garcia family said.

Two women — Karen Silva and Sendy Ruiz — were arrested and charged in connection with Logan’s death. The Brownsville Police Department identified the suspects as daycare employees who were the last ones to use the van Urbina was found in.

Both women are currently out on bond.

According to Cameron County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Mary Esther Sorola, the daycare employees took children from the daycare, including Logan, on a field trip on Friday morning. They returned at around 11:30 a.m., and forgot Logan in the van.

Logan was pronounced dead after first responders arrived at the scene shortly before 5 p.m. that day.

“We also want to thank everyone who has continued to respect our wishes for privacy. Your understanding means so much as we continue to process this deep loss and take the time we need to heal,” the family said. “Please keep our family, especially Logan’s big brother, in your prayers. Your kindness, your respect, and your love have helped carry us through more than you’ll ever know.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.