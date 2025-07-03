Garden Creek Fire 80% contained

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) — The Garden Creek Fire burning on the Fort Hall Reservation is now 80% contained. As of Thursday, the fire has now burned over 5,400 acres.

The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes say the fire did jump the Blackfoot River, but that the spread has slowed down significantly.

“We will keep the community informed of further developments,” said Incident Commander Eric King in a Facebook update Wednesday night.

The Tribal Office of Emergency Management has extended its sincere thanks to all responding agencies for their continued efforts and coordination in battling the fire.

