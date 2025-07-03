How each representative voted on Trump agenda megabill

By Curt Merrill, CNN

(CNN) — The US House of Representatives voted 218-214 to pass a massive domestic policy bill pushed by President Donald Trump.

The legislation extends tax cuts enacted during Trump’s first term, increases spending on military and border security, and shrinks spending on social safety net programs. It now heads to Trump’s desk, and the president plans to sign it at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Two Republicans voted against the bill along with all 212 House Democrats.

Here’s how each member voted:

