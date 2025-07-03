Idaho Falls teams up with Community Food Basket for 4th of July Donations

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The city of Idaho Falls has agreed to support the Community Food Basket in the 4th of July parade again this year.

Mayor Rebecca Casper, members of the city council, and volunteers will be collecting donations along the parade route tomorrow.

They are asking for monetary donations this year, in place of canned food donations.

The team will accept cash and digital contributions through Venmo.

The community food basket says this year, they really need the donations.

"We just run some numbers last week, and we are down 160,000 pounds last year the same time frame to this year, but serving more people. And we're just struggling. We never want to have to tell someone who really needs food that we don't have it," said Ariel Jackson, executive director of the Community Food Basket. "Donations from grocery stores are down, donations from the community are down because people are just trying to maintain themselves. And it's hard to give. But we could really use the support of the community right now."

Volunteers will also hand out flyers featuring the community food basket’s “most needed items,” along with a QR code linking to their Venmo for quick and easy electronic giving.